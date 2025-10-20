UAE joins international family in celebrating World Statistics Day

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) –The United Arab Emirates, represented by the National Committee for Statistics, chaired by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) joined today countries around the world in celebrating the World Statistics Day, observed on October 20.

This observance, held every five years since it was designated by the United Nations in 2010, is an initiative aimed at emphasising the importance of statistical data in development and decision-making, and highlighting the vital role of statistics in monitoring global progress toward achieving development goals.

The fourth observance of World Statistics Day in 2025 is held under the theme 'Driving change with quality statistics and data for everyone', underscoring the importance of reliable, high-quality data in decision-making, effective policy development and sustainable progress. To mark the occasion, we're showcasing some of the everyday ways we bring this theme to life.

This celebration is grounded in a rich legacy of achievements in the UAE’s statistical journey and an ambitious vision for the future, paving the way for a new decade of statistical transformation. During this next phase, the national statistical system will move from traditional field surveys and data collection to proactive analysis and impact creation, reaffirming the UAE’s leadership as a nation that shapes the future through data.

On this occasion, Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), said: “We join the world in celebrating World Statistics Day, which reflects the crucial and active role that statistical institutions play in supporting development pathways, enabling data-driven decision-making, and confidently and innovatively shaping the future.”

She added: “The statistical system in the UAE is witnessing a new phase of qualitative transformation, where we leverage advanced technology, digital solutions, and artificial intelligence to transition from the concept of data collection to a comprehensive system that supports strategic planning and future policymaking, based on a scientific and advanced approach to data analysis and utilization.”

She further noted: “Statistics in the UAE go beyond numbers — they are the language of the future, expressing our reality and guiding our development path. By unifying efforts at both the federal and local levels to publish standardized national data, we reinforce the UAE’s position as a global model of data accuracy and quality, supported by wise leadership and effective partnerships with statistical centers nationwide.”

Since its inception with the establishment of the Union, the UAE's statistical work has witnessed numerous qualitative achievements in building an advanced statistical system that keeps pace with the latest international standards.

The UAE joined the United Nations Statistical Commission for the 2025-2028 term, a move that supports its international statistical efforts and promotes the sharing of best practices in data analysis and digital platforms. This membership strengthens the UAE's role in the global statistical community, allowing it to contribute to the development of standards, share expertise, and raise awareness about the importance of data and artificial intelligence in the statistical sector.

The UAE government has also launched the "Unified UAE Numbers" project, a landmark national initiative to advance and strengthen the country's statistical system to support its ongoing development across various economic, demographic, social, environmental, and other fields.

The "Data Index," was also lanched as a benchmark developed to enhance government performance and track progress in managing and governing national data. The index adheres to global best practices and standards in statistics and data management. The UAE hosts a regional headquarters for the UN's "Big Data for Sustainable Development" platform in Dubai, as part of a global initiative to use big data to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a new milestone along this path rich with achievements, the UAE is set to usher into a new chapter of statistical work with confidence and a renewed vision. The nation’s wise leadership has laid the foundations for a comprehensive national statistical system at all levels, entering a new phase that harnesses smart analytics, predictive modeling, and artificial intelligence technologies to transform data into proactive knowledge that shapes decision-making and guides the future.

