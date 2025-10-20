OIC welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan

JEDDAH, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a statement, the secretariat congratulated both countries for reaching this agreement, expressing hope that it will restore understanding and harmony, foster mutual trust, advance cooperative and good-neighborly ties, and consolidate peace and stability in the whole region.

It also commended the mediation efforts by Qatar and Türkiye in reaching this agreement.