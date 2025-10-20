Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches ‘From Kalima to the World’ Initiative

FRANKFURTER, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched a new initiative, ‘From Kalima to the World’, aimed at translating a distinguished Emirati and Arab works into major world languages. The announcement was made during the Centre’s participation in the 77th edition of the Frankfurter Buchmesse, held in Frankfurt, Germany, from 15 to 19 October.

The initiative builds on the cultural legacy of the Kalima Translation Project, which was launched in 2007 and has enriched the Arabic library with hundreds of translated books from around the world. The initiative aims to revitalise translation from Arabic into other languages, bringing the creative diversity of Arab culture to international readers.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), said: “We were keen to launch this initiative as part of our participation at the Frankfurter Buchmesse, one of the largest gatherings of publishing professionals in the world, to ensure its global presence. The initiative focuses on translating selected classical and contemporary masterpieces in Arabic literature and thought into the world’s major languages, extending the legacy of the Kalima Project. Over the past 20 years, the Kalima project has produced more than 1,400 translated books, enriching the Arabic library with knowledge and values.”

He added: “Through this initiative, we aim to create sustainable bridges of cultural dialogue, foster mutual understanding with diverse cultures worldwide, and highlight the value of Arab literary and intellectual contributions on the international stage. In addition to offering creative selections of Arabic titles, the initiative places a strong emphasis on the quality and accuracy of translations. This ensures that literature is conveyed authentically, preserving its diverse voices and contributing to a more realistic and diverse image of the Arab world within global awareness, thereby strengthening dialogue and bringing people closer together.”

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Arabic Language Centre (ALC), said: “The Kalima Project continues its pioneering journey in translation through the launch of its global initiative ‘From Kalima to the World’ at the Frankfurter Buchmesse, to support the revival of translation from Arabic into world languages. The initiative offers valuable translations of significant classical and contemporary works in Arabic literature and thought into major global languages.”

He added: “The initiative aims to enhance the global presence of the Arabic language, expand the dissemination of Arab cultural heritage, and create avenues for the exchange of knowledge and cultural expertise. It allows the world to discover outstanding examples of Arabic literary works. As a strong representative platform, the initiative reflects the diversity of Arabic literature and thought, conveying its aesthetics, perspectives, and visions. This also contributes to establishing a lasting reference for readers, opening new channels for international publishing, and reaching new global markets, thereby reinforcing building bridges between Arab and other cultures, and promoting mutual understanding.”



