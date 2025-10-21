Zayed Authority for People of Determination launches practical phase of Accredited Vocational Programme

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues its efforts to empower its members through the Accredited Vocational Programme, which grants participants a Level 2 Certificate in General Employability Skills, in collaboration with the National Qualifications Centre and the Ministries of Higher Education and Family Development.

The move aligns with the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020–2024.

The Authority has launched the first practical phase of the programme, titled Employment Programme and Career Opportunities Framework for People of Determination, with the participation of 83 trainees with moderate intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder, in cooperation with six key entities representing eight sectors.

These include Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, Strata Manufacturing, Aldar Group, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Maktaba, and Silal Company, alongside community partners.

The programme's objective is to equip People of Determination with skills to succeed in real work environments. It develops communication, time management, teamwork, and safety awareness, all supervised by qualified professionals, to foster professional independence and confidence.

Spanning six months, the programme includes 615 training hours divided into 20 learning modules, covering diverse areas such as hospitality, handicrafts, printing, design and tailoring, carpentry, cooking, and agriculture.

Graduates receive a nationally recognised certificate qualifying them to work in various professional fields or launch their own entrepreneurial projects.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Authority, affirmed that the launch of the field phase represents “a qualitative shift from classroom learning to hands-on application in real-life work environments”, emphasising that “true empowerment begins when we give our sons and daughters the opportunity to prove their abilities in the field”.

He added that the Authority is committed to building an integrated vocational education system that aligns with the highest international standards and is inspired by the wise leadership’s vision of achieving full inclusion. He noted that this phase is not merely a training period but a life experience to gain confidence, achieve economic and social independence, and contribute effectively to sustainable development.

Al Humaidan affirmed that with the support of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the Authority will continue working with local and international partners to expand training and employment opportunities and launch specialised programmes for People of Determination.