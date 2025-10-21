Saudi private sector contribution to GDP doubles in 10 years

RIYADH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The private sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product (GDP) has doubled over the past decade, rising from SAR1.1 trillion in 2016 to about SAR2.3 trillion at present.

The contribution is expected to exceed SAR2.4 trillion within the next five years, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA quoted Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih as saying that the private sector plays a vital and complementary role within the national investment ecosystem, underscoring its importance in driving economic growth.

Al-Falih noted that the sector recorded a 76 percent increase in domestic investment in 2024, with local investment now accounting for around 30 percent of the Saudi GDP.

He further highlighted that foreign investment inflows have quadrupled since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, reaching nearly SAR120 billion in 2024. He added that the total stock of foreign direct investment has surpassed SAR1 trillion, representing a 100 percent increase compared with 2016.