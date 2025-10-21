European Commission proposes adjustments to EU climate policy

BRUSSELS, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to adjust key green laws to secure support for a new climate target.

In a letter to national leaders circulated on Monday, von der Leyen outlined plans to change the EU’s carbon pricing and existing climate targets for forests, among others.

The Commission President’s intervention comes days before leaders are set to debate the EU’s new overarching emissions-reduction target for 2040 at their European Council summit.

In her letter, von der Leyen defended the upcoming target, insisted that Europe’s future competitiveness requires a decarbonised economy, and hinted that this means leaving some sectors behind.

“If a robust, resilient, sustainable and innovative economy is our goal, then dogmatically clinging to our existing business models, whatever their past successes, is not the solution,” she writes. “For the EU’s economy to take its rightful place in the global economy, we must be among those who are driving the response to the challenges of our time.”

Her Commission has proposed slashing the bloc’s planet-warming emissions by up to 90 percent below 1990 levels by 2040, albeit allowing countries to outsource up to 3 percentage points of this goal by purchasing carbon credits from other nations rather than achieving these reductions with domestic measures.

She also responded to a key demand from governments to adjust the bloc’s new carbon price on transport and heating, plans that were controversial from the beginning as they are expected to lead to higher fuel bills for most consumers.

The Commission is looking at a “more robust price stabilisation system” as well as options to provide additional support for households to cope with the increased bills.

Von der Leyen also said she shared some governments’ concerns about the carbon price the EU currently imposes on heavy-polluting industries such as steel, and promised a “realistic and feasible” future trajectory, without providing details.

She then pointed to upcoming changes in the EU’s targets for how much carbon dioxide is absorbed by forests and soils, known as LULUCF. Several governments have described the current goals as unrealistic, with some pointing to increased wildfires and others to the needs of their forestry industry.

“Already we can see the challenges that several of you are facing. We are working on pragmatic solutions to alleviate these challenges, within the existing LULUCF Regulation,” she said.