Global Food Week 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Food Week kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, highlighting international cooperation in the food sector.

The event is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in partnership with ADAFSA, the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

It is attracting record participation from government and private entities, and global brands in the food and beverage industry.

Running until 23rd October at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the Week covers areas such as food innovation, modern agricultural technology, supply and distribution chains, sustainability, nutrition, food security, and regulatory policy. It also benefits from a strategic partnership with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Key events include the fourth Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), the 11th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition - which returns as the region’s leading event dedicated to the date industry in the Middle East and North Africa - and, for the first time, the Global Food Talks and the inaugural Agricultural Investment Forum, in addition to the Protein Alternatives initiative and the AgriTech Forum.