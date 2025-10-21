UAE Ambassador, Egyptian Justice Minister discuss legal, judicial cooperation

CAIRO, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, has met with Egyptian Minister of Justice Adnan Fangary at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various legal and judicial fields, reflecting the depth of the longstanding ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Al Zaabi highlighted the close UAE-Egypt fraternal and strategic relations and affirmed both sides’ keenness to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the exchange of expertise in e-litigation and digital transformation of judicial services, which he said are priorities to ensure faster case resolution and simplified legal procedures.

Fangary praised the historical relations between the two nations and commended the progress made in the legal and judicial systems of both countries.