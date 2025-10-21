Inaugural Aviation Safety Transformation Summit to kick off in Dubai tomorrow

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has announced the launch of the first edition of the Aviation Safety Transformation Summit 2025, which will take place from 22nd to 23rd October in Dubai.

The platform will serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue on aviation safety standards, bringing together leading aviation executives, regulators, airline representatives and technology innovators to explore the future of aviation safety and strengthen the sector’s readiness for upcoming transformations.

“Safety standards in the aviation sector are fundamental pillars of its sustainable growth. Through the Aviation Safety Transformation Summit, we aim to highlight global trends, challenges and opportunities, while shaping a safety framework capable of addressing future demands, in line with the visionary leadership of Dubai," said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the DCAA.

He added that the summit will serve as a strategic platform to showcase valuable insights and experiences shared by leading international experts, while establishing comprehensive frameworks to shape future policies.

The two-day summit will feature certified training sessions, keynote addresses, interactive workshops and the launch of pioneering initiatives in aviation safety.

Discussions will focus on key themes, including strategic safety governance, risk intelligence management and operational resilience, digital safety and emerging aviation technologies, and timely gathering amid unprecedented global growth.

The summit takes place at a pivotal time for the global aviation industry, which is witnessing accelerated growth, with passenger numbers expected to surpass 10 billion by 2025. Dubai International Airport (DXB) stands as a testament to this growth, having welcomed over 46 million passengers in the first half of the year.

The event will host a distinguished lineup of global aviation leaders and subject-matter experts representing a wide spectrum of specialisations, including strategic safety governance, human factors in aviation, emergency response management, airspace oversight, operational risk intelligence, international compliance and regulation, and emerging digital safety technologies.

The summit forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy to reinforce its global aviation leadership, supported by major projects such as the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest airport upon completion, with an annual capacity of 260 million passengers by 2050.