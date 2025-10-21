University of Sharjah, Eli Lilly strengthen partnership in public health research

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) continues to strengthen its international partnerships through a new collaboration with the global pharmaceutical leader Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).

A high-level delegation from Lilly visited the university to discuss joint initiatives in public health, research, and education, reinforcing both institutions’ shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and improving population well-being.

The meeting was held at the Research Institute for Medical and Health Sciences (RIMHS) and gathered eminent academics, scientists, and researchers from both sides.

Representing the university were Professor Rifaat Akram Hammoudi, Acting Director of the Institute; Dr. Wafaa Al Nakhi, Director of the Centre for Excellence in Public Health; and Professor Farah Naja from the College of Health Sciences, along with members of the Health Promotion Research Group.

The Lilly delegation included Dr. Anna Koroleva, Medical and Cardiometabolic Lead for the Middle East; Tania Tannous, Associate Director for Public and Government Affairs, Value, and Access for the Middle East and North Africa; and Dr Dianne Dao, Regional Director for Real-World Evidence and Medical Research.

Discussions focused on the increasing public health issues caused by non-communicable diseases such as obesity and diabetes, highlighting the importance of evidence-based and applied research to develop effective prevention and treatment strategies in accordance with the UAE’s national health priorities.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to establishing a long-term strategic partnership that will improve research capabilities, promote educational exchange, and support the creation of innovative public health solutions throughout the UAE.

The partnership will utilise Lilly’s pharmaceutical expertise and UOS’s academic and research excellence to develop impactful, community-driven programmes aimed at enhancing health outcomes and quality of life.