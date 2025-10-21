'Menassah' reinforces commitment to empowering Emirati publishers

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company continues to strengthen its role in the Arab cultural scene and support Emirati publishers through participation in regional book fairs, reaffirming its commitment to promoting local publishing and literary creativity.

The company is taking part in the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, from 26th October to 2nd November 2025.

During the second edition of the fair, Manassah will showcase and distribute 275 titles from 51 Emirati publishers, totalling 493 books, to enrich young readers’ experiences and foster their passion for reading and creativity.

The company also participated in a book fair held in conjunction with the Katara Arabic Novel Award in Doha from 13th to 19th October 2025, where it promoted 565 titles from 79 Emirati publishers, amounting to 2,414 books.

The event featured cultural activities, literary sessions, and book signings, all contributing to enhancing the standing of the Arabic novel and supporting local authors in reaching wider audiences across the region.

Rashid Al Kous, Director-General of Menassah, said, “Our participation in both the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair and the Katara Book Fair in Qatar reflects our strategic direction to support the UAE publishing industry, empower publishers, and strengthen the presence of Arabic books and content in regional and international forums.”

He added that such participation aims to open new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange, contributing to a sustainable cultural ecosystem that reinforces the UAE’s position as an active hub for creativity and innovation.