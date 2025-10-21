Rory McIlroy to return for second edition of Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ryder Cup hero Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to Dubai Creek Resort for the 2026 Dubai Invitational, taking place from 15th to 18th January.

The five-time Major Champion will tee it up in the second edition of the event following a history-making 2025 season, which saw him play a starring role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black - their first win on American soil in 13 years.

McIlroy’s performance capped a remarkable year for the Northern Irishman, who became the first European to complete the career Grand Slam when he added the 2025 Masters title to his previous Major triumphs at the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and The Open in 2014.

He finished runner-up at the inaugural Dubai Invitational two years ago, finishing one shot behind eventual champion and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who has already been confirmed for the 2026 edition.

The World Number Two currently leads the 2025 Race to Dubai and is looking forward to starting 2026 with back-to-back weeks in the UAE for the Dubai Invitational and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first Rolex Series event of the campaign and an event he has won on four occasions.

The Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing and is played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The bi-annual event consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers, and 60 amateur golfers.