UAE Ambassador, Egyptian Minister of Public Business Sector discuss economic cooperation

CAIRO, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, has met with Egypt’s Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi to discuss expanding economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the talks, held at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Al Zaabi highlighted the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt across all fields and the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and contributing to sustainable economic growth in both countries.

Shimi welcomed the ambassador, underscoring the long-standing relations between the two nations and the Egyptian government’s efforts to widen cooperation across key sectors.

He also reviewed ongoing projects aimed at modernising state-owned enterprises, advancing industrial development, localising modern technologies, and boosting the added value of the national economy.