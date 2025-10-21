Frontline Heroes Office praises Dubai’s hosting of 'Future of Healthcare Summit 2025'

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office commended Dubai’s hosting of the third edition of the “Future of Healthcare Summit 2025”, describing it as a leading global platform for exchanging insights and expertise on emerging trends shaping the healthcare sector.

The office said the summit underscores the vital role of frontline heroes, who form the foundation of the UAE’s healthcare system and embody the nation’s values of dedication, compassion, and service. Their efforts, it added, are central to advancing the UAE’s vision of a sustainable and world-class healthcare future.

The summit provides an ideal platform to showcase innovative solutions to current healthcare challenges, through discussions on disease prevention and the integration of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine into healthcare systems to improve patient outcomes and system efficiency.

The Frontline Heroes Office stressed that the UAE’s commitment to recognising and empowering healthcare workers remains a national priority. It said creating a supportive professional environment and enhancing the skills of medical and nursing professionals are key to strengthening healthcare readiness and achieving excellence in humanitarian service.