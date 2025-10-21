flydubai announces seven new interline agreements

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai has announced seven new interline agreements, bringing the carrier’s total number of interline partners to more than 40.

These strategic agreements give flydubai customers access to more than 30 destinations in Europe through Greece’s flagship carrier, Aegean Airlines, and Italy’s national carrier, ITA Airways. In addition, flydubai passengers travelling to the Far East and South-East Asia can enjoy greater connectivity to more than 90 destinations with Myanmar Airways International and Chinese airlines Air China, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Sichuan Airlines.

Through these new partnerships, passengers can benefit from a seamless travel experience with single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage, reflecting the carrier’s commitment to expanding connectivity and opening up new destinations. Today, flydubai has built a growing network of more than 135 destinations, enabling access to more than 300 destinations through its interline and codeshare partners.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Since 2009, we have remained committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating free flows of trade and tourism, which is why we are pleased to have added seven new interline partners. These agreements will provide our passengers even more flexibility and choice when planning their travel, offering access to our partners’ route networks across key markets in Asia and Europe. At the same time, more passengers will be able to access Dubai as a leading destination for tourism and business, reaffirming its position as an international aviation hub.”

