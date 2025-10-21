UAE representative elected Vice President of ICAO Council

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), has been elected Vice President of the ICAO Council.

The election of the UAE’s representative reaffirms the country’s leading position in the global civil aviation sector and reflects the strong confidence it enjoys from ICAO Member States, in recognition of its active role in supporting the Organisation’s efforts to enhance the safety, security, and sustainability of international aviation.

On this occasion, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said, “The election of the UAE’s representative to this prestigious position demonstrates the international recognition of the country’s contributions to shaping global civil aviation policies. It also underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its active participation within the ICAO Council and contributing more effectively to decisions that impact the global aviation sector, in line with its forward-looking vision for international cooperation and leadership in this field.”

Saeed Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in this international appointment, emphasising that his election represents a great responsibility and an opportunity to further enhance the UAE’s presence within the Organisation and to support international efforts aimed at developing the civil aviation sector in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability.