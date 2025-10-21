PureHealth secures ESG rankings, cuts emissions intensity by 37%

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has set new benchmarks for sustainable healthcare, achieving measurable progress in climate action, social impact, workforce empowerment and national value creation, as detailed in its newly published 2024 Sustainability Report.

The Group secured the highest possible environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating – AAA – from independent index provider MSCI, placing it among the top 10% of healthcare organisations globally for sustainability performance.

2024 was a milestone year as PureHealth became the first healthcare company to have its Net Zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – the global standard for setting science-based emissions goals – and achieved a 37% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity across UAE operations from its 2022 baseline. Reinforcing transparency, PureHealth’s 2024 ESG data was independently assured – another first for a UAE healthcare company. Global ESG ratings provider Sustainalytics also awarded PureHealth a “Low Risk” Climate Change rating, ranking it as the best-performing healthcare company in the Middle East.

During the year, corporate social responsibility contributions rose 2.6× to AED93 million, female workforce participation increased 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) to 66%, and local procurement grew 38% to exceed AED1 billion – reinforcing supply-chain resilience under the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme. These milestones underscore PureHealth’s advancing ESG maturity and its commitment to driving sustainable healthcare in the UAE and wider region, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “Sustainability is embedded in every part of our business – shaping how we deliver care, design infrastructure, and create value for society. We are building a health system that is resilient, data-driven and future-ready, designed to extend human health and wellbeing for decades to come. From the UAE, we are advancing one of the most progressive healthcare transformations globally – one that balances medical excellence with environmental responsibility, national impact and long-term value creation.”

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer of PureHealth, said, “Our sustainability journey is grounded in integrity, transparency and measurable impact. We are reducing emissions, advancing resource efficiency, and expanding social programmes that deliver real benefits to people and communities. By strengthening governance and accountability across the organisation, we are ensuring that our progress today creates lasting value for both people and the planet.”

PureHealth’s sustainability strategy is driven by its Longevity of the Planet framework, which integrates ESG principles across operations, investment and future growth.