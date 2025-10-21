Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’ enrolling 46 young diplomats from 13 Arab countries

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Arab Youth Centre has launched the 4th edition of the ‘Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also collaborates with leading global institutions such as the Geneva Graduate Institute, DiploFoundation, Harvard Kennedy School, and UNITAR.

The programme brings together 46 young diplomats from 13 Arab countries, namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Syria, Palestine, Libya, Egypt, Mauritania; representing some of the brightest talents from foreign ministries across the Arab world. Its core mission is to cultivate the next generation of Arab diplomatic leaders by fostering knowledge exchange, enhancing leadership capabilities, and equipping them to represent their countries effectively on the world stage.

This year’s edition, running until 30th October, focuses on economic diplomacy and international trade, offering specialised training in global trade policies, international economic agreements, and the management of multilateral economic negotiations. Delivered in collaboration with prominent international diplomatic institutions, the program equips participants with the analytical tools and practical knowledge needed to address complex economic issues shaping today’s global landscape.

The first week features an intensive training agenda covering a broad range of contemporary diplomatic topics, including the art of negotiation, persuasion techniques, international understanding, and diplomatic etiquette and protocol. It also includes advanced workshops on negotiation simulations using artificial intelligence tools.

The opening session, held virtually under the theme “The Mind of a Negotiator: Tools, Tactics, and the Science of Persuasion,” explored the psychology of diplomatic negotiations and effective persuasion strategies that support international consensus-building and decision-making. It also introduced key diplomatic practices and protocols essential for young leaders in their official duties.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, stated, “Arab youth are the future of diplomacy in our region. In you, we see the promise of a brighter future, and your participation today is an important step toward building a new generation of diplomats capable of shaping tomorrow with confidence and competence.”

He emphasised that in a changing world filled with complex political, economic, and technological challenges, the diplomat’s role has expanded far beyond politics to encompass economy, culture, and technology. “This new reality demands continuous learning and an openness to global best practices,” he said. “Throughout these transformations, our Arab and Islamic identity remains our foundational strength; the authentic core from which we engage with the world.”

Speaking at the launch, Fatima Al Halami, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Centre, stated, “This experience creates an intellectual space that redefines the concept of diplomacy in the Arab world, making every participant an ambassador of communication, innovation, and openness. You represent a new generation of Arab diplomats capable of balancing authenticity with modernity, combining political insight with economic awareness, and individual ambition with a shared mission to serve the Arab world.”

“At the Arab Youth Centre, we believe that empowering youth is not only about providing knowledge but also about giving them the opportunity to be part of global dialogue towards the betterment of our communities. The world is changing fast, and the nations that invest in the minds of their youth today will hold the leadership of tomorrow,” she added.

The first phase of the programme is conducted virtually, featuring 3–4 hours of daily training sessions delivered by leading experts and academics in economics and diplomacy. The programme concludes with three in-person days and a graduation ceremony in Abu Dhabi, celebrating participants’ achievements and showcasing their success stories and experiences.