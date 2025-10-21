Mawarid Finance announces return of Mawarid Fintech & Innovation Summit on Thursday

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Mawarid Finance announced the return of the Mawarid Fintech & Innovation Summit on Thursday, 23rd October 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Powered by the DIFC Innovation Hub, Mastercard, and Arab Financial Services (AFS), this edition represents the strong shared commitment to accelerating the region’s fintech ecosystem. In this edition, Mawarid Finance will launch multiple products with its fintech partners, showcasing market-ready solutions across payments, lending, and embedded finance, reinforcing its role as an enabler of scalable digital financial services through Banking-as-a-Service model.

The summit will also feature strategic signing ceremonies with leading market players, where new collaborations will be formally announced, locking in strategic alliances and fast-tracking product rollout across the UAE.

Alongside the main programme, attendees will experience the exhibition centre spotlighting the latest technologies and out-of-the-box innovation, including AI-driven platforms, open finance tools, and next-gen payment experiences.

“This second edition is about delivery—new products, new partnerships, and meaningful innovation,” said Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance. “We’re proud to bring the ecosystem together to accelerate responsible, inclusive growth in financial services.”