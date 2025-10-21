Belarusian delegation explores UAE’s experience in AI, digital transformation

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Within the initiatives of the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, a high-level government delegation from the Republic of Belarus visited the United Arab Emirates to explore the UAE Government’s leading models and best practices in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and next-generation government services.

The visit, organised as part of the ongoing efforts of the Government Experience Exchange Office to promote global knowledge partnerships and foster government-to-government collaboration between the two friendly nations, aimed to explore innovative projects, future-ready programmes, and digital solutions developed by the UAE Government to accelerate transformation, enhance efficiency, and deliver proactive, citizen-centred services.

The Belarusian delegation included Yulia Shapkina, Deputy Minister of Communications and Informatisation; Sergey Rudnev, First Deputy Director General and Head of the Information Security at the Analytical Centre under the Administration of the President; Andrei Filipovich, Head of the Information Protection at the Analytical Centre; Siarhei Belikov, Deputy Director of the Digital Development Center; Natalia Kushina, Deputy Director of the Digital Transformation Agency; Maria Kalantai, Senior Adviser; and Natalia Kupitayenko, Head of the IT Department at the State Customs Committee.

The delegation held a series of meetings with senior UAE government officials. During the visit, a series of meetings were held to discuss expanding partnerships in experience exchange in areas of mutual interest.

The delegation further took part in a series of field visits to leading public and private entities in the UAE to explore innovative models and success stories, including the Government Accelerators and 42 Abu Dhabi Academy. They met a group of Emirati experts specialised in various fields of government work.

Discussions centred on enhancing government coordination and expanding areas of cooperation to include digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the development of national capacities in future education and digital skills.

The two sides also explored joint opportunities in public service innovation, institutional performance, digital legislation, and the simplification of government procedures.