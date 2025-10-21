SEC approves exemption of 113 families from housing loans

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting discussed various governmental topics aimed at developing the governmental work system in the emirate, monitoring the performance of departments and authorities, and reviewing the progress of development projects across all cities and regions of Sharjah.

The Council approved the exemption of several housing support beneficiaries, converting their allocations from loan category to grant category, after meeting the required eligibility conditions.

A total of 113 families benefited from this decision, in accordance with the executive regulations of the Sharjah Department of Housing (SDH).

This approval reflects the humanitarian approach adopted by the Emirate of Sharjah under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at supporting citizens, reducing their burdens, and ensuring them a dignified and stable life that strengthens their role in serving their families and community.

The Council also approved the Legislative Drafting Guideline for the Emirate of Sharjah, designed to standardise methodologies, enhance the quality of legislative texts, and ensure their alignment with existing legal frameworks.

The guideline outlines best practices and technical recommendations to assist government entities involved in drafting or reviewing laws and regulations, while also keeping pace with technological advancements through the automation of legislation.

The structure of legislation includes the title and preamble of the law, the introductory section, the general framework of the legislation, the main provisions and concluding articles, in addition to the general rules, legislative drafting elements, sources, and references.

The Council reviewed the public parking management system in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to highlight the role of workers in organising parking areas and investment spaces to ensure their optimal use.

The project contributes to the economic and investment development of the emirate and includes efforts to enhance the digital system and regulate unplanned sandy parking lots.

The report also addressed the launch of smart parking zones and the unified public parking system across all cities in the emirate. It discussed future parking projects, such as identifying key commercial areas, constructing multi-story parking buildings, and improving the management of government and private parking spaces.

These initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on Sharjah’s financial, social, security, and economic development.