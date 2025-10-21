Global Food Week 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with participation from 75 countries

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, today witnessed the inauguration of the second edition of Global Food Week 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event will run until 23rd October 2025.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, alongside a number of sheikhs, senior officials, ambassadors, international experts, and representatives of regional and international organisations supporting food security initiatives.

Following the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition halls, accompanied by officials, ambassadors, and other dignitaries. The tour included stops at several pavilions showcasing innovative contributions to the food industry.

This year’s edition has witnessed significant growth in both participation and diversity, underscoring Global Food Week’s growing prominence as a leading international platform for sustainable food and agriculture. The exhibition area expanded by 15% to 33,542 square metres, while the number of participating companies and brands increased by 9% to reach 2,070.

The event has attracted participants from 75 countries, including 18 new countries joining for the first time, reflecting its expanding global reach. Emirati participation is notably strong, with 1,055 national companies and brands, representing 51% of all participants, underscoring the growing role of the national sector in driving food innovation.

A total of 543 companies and brands are participating for the first time, further demonstrating the event’s growing appeal as a key platform for start-ups and innovators from around the world.

Global Food Week brings together leading experts, innovators, and decision-makers to address pressing challenges in food security, agriculture, and sustainability—reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for dialogue on building sustainable food systems.

Dr Amna Al Dahak affirmed that the launch of Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global platform where minds, policies, and investments converge to shape a more sustainable and resilient food future for all.

In her remarks at the opening of the Global Food Dialogues, Dr Amna stated, “Hosting Global Food Week under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, reflects our leadership’s vision of placing sustainable food security at the heart of our national and global agendas.

"At a time when the world is facing overlapping climate and food challenges, the application of agricultural and food practices has become an imperative in order to increase food production to be able to meet the increasing demand globally, and to face and adapt to the effects of climate change. Hence, the UAE's pivotal role in enhancing global food security is highlighted through many leading global partnerships and initiatives, which enhances the country's role in shaping the future of food systems and transforming them to be more resilient, which is at the core of our global and local commitment.”

She added, “What sets this edition apart is its translation of that vision into tangible reality. We do not speak of sustainability as a slogan, but as a continuous practice powered by innovation and modern technology. This is reflected in this year’s new features, including the AgriTech Forum, the inaugural Agricultural Investment Forum, and a series of food exhibitions.

"We believe this transformation is a shared responsibility, which is why Global Food Week brings together public and private sectors under one roof, hosts hundreds of international buyers, and celebrates the efforts of our local farmers, whom we continue to support in strengthening sustainable national food security. The integration of technological innovation, private sector strength, and community and youth engagement is our model for building a sustainable food system, one that actively contributes to a food-secure future and ensures prosperity for generations to come.”

Dr Abdullah Al Jarwan affirmed, “Food security cannot be separated from water and energy security, they form an interconnected and integrated system that requires unified governance and holistic planning. In this context, the Department of Energy has launched a comprehensive water management strategy built around three core pillars: supply security, usage efficiency, and economic viability.

"This strategy is being implemented in close coordination with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to ensure integrated planning across the energy, water, and food sectors.”

Speaking at the opening of the Global Food Talks, he added, “The Department of Energy is committed to accelerating the transition to smart agriculture through targeted initiatives, including mobile desalination units, modern irrigation networks that reduce waste and enhance efficiency, and water reuse systems that treat and redirect water intelligently to the agricultural sector. We are also supporting model farms powered by solar energy and equipped with advanced technologies to improve crop quality and boost productivity.”

He continued, “At the heart of this ecosystem is the AD.WE platform, developed by the Department of Energy. It uses artificial intelligence to analyse agricultural data and deliver tailored recommendations for each farm. The platform has already demonstrated its effectiveness, achieving water savings of up to 10%, with full irrigation automation possible when integrated with smart valves.”

He emphasised that these solutions form a cornerstone of digital transformation in the agricultural sector and contribute to strengthening and sustaining national food security. He underscored the importance of unifying efforts to scale data-driven and AI-enabled solutions in energy and water management, doubling water-use efficiency in agriculture through smart irrigation and reuse technologies, and stimulating investment in clean technologies and renewable energy projects that support food security.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Amri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said, “Global Food Week represents a strategic milestone in consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as an international hub for innovation in agriculture and food security. It embodies the UAE’s firm commitment to advancing sustainable food systems and fostering international collaboration to address the growing challenges facing global food supply chains.”

He added, “ADAFSA attaches great importance to engaging farmers through interactive platforms such as the Farmers’ Majlis, which allows them to showcase their products, exchange knowledge, and build direct relationships with investors and government entities. The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award also highlights local success stories and encourages innovation across the agricultural sector. Farmers’ participation underscores their key role in achieving food security while opening new avenues for development, capacity building, and investment.”

He also stressed the vital role of the private sector as a strategic partner in driving agricultural innovation, promoting smart investments, and enhancing public-private collaboration. He affirmed that Abu Dhabi continues to lead in adopting modern technologies that support the transformation of food systems towards sustainability and resilience.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Global Food Week marks a key milestone in ADNEC Group’s efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for agricultural and food innovation. The event has become an international platform bringing together leading experts, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss urgent challenges and explore practical solutions for building more sustainable and adaptable food systems.”

He added that this year’s edition includes several new regional initiatives, including the Alternative Proteins Platform, the AgriTech Forum, and the Agricultural Investment Forum, alongside a series of specialised events that promote global dialogue on the future of food and strengthen international cooperation. He noted that the second edition features a diverse programme of high-impact events, reflecting ADNEC’s commitment to supporting global dialogue on the future of food and enabling Abu Dhabi to make tangible contributions to global food security and sustainable development. This year’s edition will introduce several regional firsts, including the launch of the Alternative Proteins Pavilion, the AgriTech Forum, and the Agricultural Investment Forum.

Badr Salim Sultan Al-Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “Abu Dhabi Global Food Week reflects the Emirate’s forward-looking vision to build a diversified and sustainable economy, while reinforcing its efforts to enhance quality of life and achieve the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. It also supports global efforts to strengthen food and water security.

"Through the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is driving this vision forward with initiatives that encourage innovation and deliver practical solutions that enhance food security and climate resilience. As the first of its kind in the region, the Protein Alternatives (PALT) event exemplifies this ambition. The event provides a dynamic platform that connects investors and innovators to help shape more efficient and sustainable food systems, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global center for innovation and investment in the food sector.”

Dr Abdelwahab Zayed Al-Bukhari, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said, “The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition has established itself as a vital platform for advancing the date palm and dates sector regionally and globally. Each year, we witness growing participation and deeper collaboration among farmers, producers, and researchers. Beyond preserving the UAE’s agricultural heritage, we seek to foster innovation and sustainability in one of the world’s most resilient crops."

He added, “The exhibition serves as a regional gateway for marketing and exporting dates, connecting international buyers with local producers and facilitating long-term supply agreements. It also opens new horizons for value-added date products and empowers entrepreneurs in e-commerce, packaging, and marketing, enhancing the global competitiveness and socio-economic impact of Emirati dates.”

Building on the success of the first edition, which attracted over 34,000 visitors, featured 1,900 brands, and generated AED6.2 billion in business deals, the 2025 edition returns with greater scale and momentum. The event features extensive participation from key sectors within the food ecosystem and a diverse programme of specialised platforms and exhibitions reflecting the UAE’s strategic vision for food security and agricultural innovation.

Highlights include the 4th Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global role in advancing the food and beverage industry through sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies, and the 11th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, the region’s largest dedicated event for the date sector.

Also featured are the AgriTech Forum, the region’s first platform for agri-food startups, and the debut of the Alternative Proteins Pavilion, presenting innovative solutions for future food production such as lab-grown meat. The Agricultural Investment Forum will bring together government entities, private sector players, and investors to explore strategic investment opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

Global Food Week 2025 is expected to attract a distinguished line-up of global industry leaders across agriculture and food sectors, making it a landmark event shaping the future of food systems worldwide.