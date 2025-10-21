UAE highlights vision for sustainable transport at Saudi International Rail Conference

RIYADH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the second edition of the Saudi International Rail Conference, which kicked off in Riyadh with broad participation from senior officials, decision-makers, and industry experts from around the world. The event aimed to discuss the future of sustainable transport and showcase the latest technologies in the railway sector.

Mohammed Al Mansoori, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the Gulf Railway Project reflects a shared vision for sustainable prosperity. He explained that the UAE places strategic importance on enhancing regional integration by connecting transportation networks among GCC countries, thereby strengthening commercial and investment ties.

Al Mansoori said, “Regional integration is an essential part of the UAE’s developmental identity. Through the UAE-Oman rail (Hafeet Rail) and the ongoing coordination with our partners in the GCC, we are laying the foundation for a unified Gulf network that connects markets and supports shared regional growth and prosperity.”

He also pointed out that the national railway network is one of the UAE’s most prominent national initiatives, reflecting the wise leadership’s vision of building a diversified and sustainable economy. He explained that freight operations via the network contribute to enhancing the resilience of the transport and logistics system, reducing transportation costs, and supporting non-oil sectors.

He added, “The national railway network has been completed, spanning 900 kilometers to connect the country’s major ports and industrial zones. The direct linkage between ports and railway lines enhances transport reliability and reduces logistics service costs per ton-kilometer.”

Al Mansoori explained that the National Railway Programme, with investments amounting to AED50 billion, is expected to generate economic and developmental returns exceeding AED200 billion in the long term.

He affirmed that the national railway network has become a national driver of economic growth and income diversification. He noted that the passenger transport service via Etihad Rail, expected to become operational in 2026, represents a significant leap in the sustainable transport system, as it will connect the country’s cities and major areas through an advanced, sustainable, and safe network that facilitates mobility and enhances quality of life.

He further explained that the national railway network contributes to supporting the UAE’s net zero by 2050 targets by reducing emissions in the transport sector by 21% annually by 2050 – equivalent to the reduction of 8.2 million tons of CO2. He highlighted that the country is working on utilizing solar energy, hydrogen, and hybrid batteries in future operations, reflecting its commitment to transitioning to low-carbon transport.