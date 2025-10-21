European leaders back US President's propoal to establish immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- European leaders have backed the proposal by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current line of fighting.

‘’We are all united in our desire for a just and lasting peace, deserved by the people of Ukraine," said the European leaders in a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

‘’We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations. We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force,'' added the statement, which was published by the European Commission.