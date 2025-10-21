ALC, Indonesian Ministry of Culture sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Culture of Indonesia, for the country’s participation as Guest of Honour at the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) in 2026.

The ALC signed the agreement during its participation in the 45th edition of the Indonesia International Book Fair in Jakarta, setting the stage for a broad cultural partnership between the two countries.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “The selection of Indonesia as the Guest of Honour for the next Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects the country’s profound cultural legacy, which has allowed it to be a prominent Asian model for diversity and civilisational harmony. The Indonesian experience in coexistence resonates with the UAE’s vision, which is based on openness, tolerance, and the promotion of human fraternity.”

“We are delighted that Indonesia will be the Guest of Honour at the upcoming edition of the Fair, a prominent annual event that underlines the important role of culture in bringing people closer, deepening the bonds that unite them, and opening the door for a greater exchange of knowledge, thought, and creativity,” Bin Tamim added.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, the two parties agreed to develop an integrated programme of events for the Guest of Honour. This will include literary, intellectual, and artistic events that highlight Indonesian culture and the progress made by the country’s publishing and translation industries, in addition to enhancing Indonesian publishers’ presence at next year’s Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The MoU was signed by ALC Chairman Dr Ali bin Tamim and Insan Abdirrohman, Secretary for the Directorate General of Diplomacy, Promotion, and Cultural Cooperation at the Indonesian Ministry of Culture, in a ceremony attended by Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, along with representatives of Emirati institutions participating in the Indonesia International Book Fair, as well as Arys Hilman, President of the Indonesian Publishers Association, and a large gathering of Indonesian publishers, intellectuals, writers, and media representatives.