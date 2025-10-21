Sharjah Chamber showcases investment opportunities to Congolese companies

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) convened the Sharjah-DR Congo Business Forum on Tuesday, bringing together leading investors and senior representatives from prominent UAE and Congolese companies.

The forum aimed to strengthen the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries, explore new avenues for economic cooperation, and foster sustainable partnerships that will drive the growth of mutual trade and investment.

The forum, held at SCCI's headquarters, was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Marie Ndjeka Opombo, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the UAE; Ayesha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, Chairperson of Emirates Businesswomen Council (EBWC); and Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim, Director-General of Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Rachel Pungu luamba, Managing Director of the National Investment Promotion Agency (ANAPI), in addition to representatives of over 100 companies from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, operating across various economic sectors, along with UAE business representatives.

Discussions at the forum focused on advancing trade and investment ties across key sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure. Participants emphasised the strong momentum in bilateral economic relations, noting that the UAE is the DRC’s top trading partner in the Arab region.

In his opening remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais welcomed the Congolese delegation, affirming that the forum reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to promoting economic openness and strengthening international partnerships.

He noted that bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and the DRC reached US$3.1 billion in 2024, marking a 4.2% increase compared to 2023, with UAE non-oil exports to DRC totaling US$86 million.

Al Owais remarked that the two countries are steadily reinforcing their economic partnership, particularly through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to elevate bilateral trade volumes to over US$7.2 billion by the year 2032.

“The Emirate of Sharjah, with its advanced business environment, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and strategic location, serves as an ideal gateway for Congolese investors seeking to enter and expand in regional markets. The Sharjah Chamber, hence, is committed to providing all necessary support to strengthen cooperation between the two business communities and build on the strong relations that unite the two countries,” he added.

For her part, Marie Ndjeka Opombo praised the growing bilateral economic relations between the DRC and the UAE. She described the forum as a strategic platform to advance trade and investment partnerships between the two countries and turn strategic visions into actionable projects by unlocking new investment opportunities across key sectors.

Humaid Mohammed bin Salem underlined that fostering effective communication and business cooperation is essential to deepening economic ties between the UAE and DRC. He highlighted the UAE’s appeal as an attractive investment destination, with its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and pro-business legislation.

He added that the forum provides a valuable opportunity to explore strategic cooperation in high-growth sectors such as energy, mining, and healthcare, contributing to stronger and more diversified bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, Rachel Pungu luamba delivered a comprehensive presentation titled “An Overview of DRC”, highlighting the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s economic potential and competitive advantages as an investment destination.

She also outlined the DRC’s pro-investment policies, legal and economic reforms, and investment incentives designed to enhance investor confidence and operational ease. The presentation further showcased the country’s vast capabilities in key sectors such as natural resources, mining, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure, positioning it as a promising market for long-term economic partnerships.

The Sharjah-DR Congo Business Forum hosted two focused sessions aimed at identifying collaboration opportunities across both public and private sectors. The first session, titled “Public Sector Opportunities”, explored frameworks for investment facilitation and public-private partnerships, with insights from key Congolese entities, including the National Investment Promotion Agency (ANAPI), the mining sector, the National Electricity Company, and the Agency for the Development and Promotion of the Grand Inga Hydropower Project.

The second session, which entitled “Private Sector Perspectives”, brought together representatives from the Federation of Congolese Enterprises and the Mining Engineering Services (MES) company to explore direct partnership opportunities between private sector companies from DRC and their counterparts in Sharjah.

The forum concluded with a series of intensive B2B meetings between Emirati and Congolese business representatives to discuss practical frameworks for collaboration and investment.

The meetings emphasised advancing project development opportunities and strategic partnerships, underscoring the shared commitment to elevate cooperation to new horizons of economic integration based on mutual interests.