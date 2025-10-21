HoW named 'Best Arab Library and Information Institution'

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah has been recognised as the “Best Arab Library and Information Institution” at the 25th Sharjah Library Literature Award.

The award was presented during the opening ceremony of the 4th Sharjah Library Literature Forum, organised by Sharjah Public Libraries under the theme “Information institutions and cultural and creative industries.”

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), honoured Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, in recognition of the institution's contribution to supporting a knowledge-based environment that integrates modern technology with meaningful social engagement. The two-day forum brought together top institutions, experts, and researchers in library and information sciences from across the Arab region.

Commenting on the recognition, Marwa Al Aqroubi said, “We are proud that this achievement reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; to position Sharjah as a centre of knowledge, balancing tradition and innovation. It also builds upon the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); to establish HoW as a pillar of cultural innovation and intellectual dialogue, empowering individuals to reconnect with knowledge and expand their thinking.”

She further elaborated on HoW's mission, stating, “We see HoW as a modern cultural institution deeply rooted in thought, art, and dialogue. Through our programmes, exhibitions, and events for all ages, we strive to build bridges between cultures; and this accolade reinforces our dedication to advancing knowledge and inspiring future generations through innovative projects that foster awareness, community, and creativity.”

The award recognises HoW’s continued work to promote culture and knowledge through initiatives that integrate books and the arts into community life, support a knowledge-based society and economy, preserve Arab and Islamic identity and culture, and strengthen dialogue between local and global cultures.