ADAFSA launches 'Ghars Educational Platform” at Global Food Week 2025

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced the launch of “Ghars Educational Platform”, a new digital learning and advisory system, as part of its participation in Global Food Week 2025, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21st to 23rd October.

The innovative platform represents a major step forward in enhancing digital training and extension services across six key sectors: agriculture, livestock, food, aquaculture, apiculture, and One Health. “Ghars” provides an integrated knowledge environment that combines e-learning, remote advisory services, and interactive content, supported by artificial intelligence, smart chatbots, irrigation and profitability calculators, and other advanced tools designed to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen sustainability.

Initially available in Arabic and English, the platform will soon be expanded to include Hindi, Urdu, and Malayalam, broadening access to educational content and supporting ADAFSA’s efforts to promote knowledge sharing and global connectivity. “Ghars” also aims to create a digital agricultural community that connects professional and hobbyist farmers, enabling them to exchange expertise and best practices in agriculture, livestock management, and food safety.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Sayed Essam Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of the Development and Innovation Sector at ADAFSA, said, “The launch of the Ghars Educational Platform reflects the UAE’s vision of leveraging innovation and technology to advance key sectors. It embodies ADAFSA’s commitment to strengthening applied knowledge and building a culture of innovation in agriculture and food systems.”

He added, “We designed Ghars to be flexible, interactive, and responsive to users’ needs. Through intelligent tools and specialised advisory services, the platform supports sectoral readiness and contributes to achieving sustainability and food security objectives.”

Dr Al Hashmi further noted, “Ghars represents a milestone in ADAFSA’s digital transformation journey. It empowers users to access advanced, practical training content that enhances professional performance and aligns with the latest sector developments. It also helps build interactive knowledge communities that encourage collaboration and experience-sharing among farmers and professionals.”

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of learning and advisory services, including live training courses, a dynamic digital library, remote consultations, and personalised smart alerts. It also provides interactive features such as a plant disease symptom identifier, irrigation and return-on-investment calculators, and an AI-powered chatbot that delivers instant, reliable answers to agricultural and food-related queries, enhancing user experience and service efficiency.

“Ghars” aligns with the objectives of the “Plant the Emirates” Programme, launched by the UAE’s wise leadership to support local agricultural production and strengthen food self-sufficiency. The platform promotes awareness of home gardening and sustainable farming practices, while fostering innovation and resource efficiency. Its intelligent tools help users optimise inputs, reduce environmental impact, and enhance sustainability outcomes across the agricultural value chain.

The platform’s expanding digital library includes guidance documents, educational videos, infographics, and case studies — providing a rich resource for both professional and aspiring farmers to expand their knowledge and skills.

Through its remote advisory feature, users can directly engage with ADAFSA experts in agricultural resource management, modern technologies, and plant and animal health. With this initiative, ADAFSA reaffirms its commitment to empowering the agricultural community and fostering a sustainable, knowledge-based ecosystem that supports food security and innovation across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

ADAFSA invites all those interested in agriculture, livestock, and food to visit its pavilion at Global Food Week 2025 to explore “Ghars Educational Platform” and experience its advanced features, a transformative step in agricultural education and extension that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in digital innovation and sustainability.