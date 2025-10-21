World Energy Day: Emphasising UAE’s lead in promoting transition to clean, renewable energy

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ministers, officials, and leaders in the local energy sector emphasised that World Energy Day represents a call for collective action and cooperation among various countries around the world, and provides an opportunity to celebrate the country's achievements in this field.

World Energy Day, observed on 22nd October each year, was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and adopted by 54 countries, representatives from the UN, the Arab League and the African Union at the World Energy Forum 2012 in Dubai.

World Energy Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of providing safe and sustainable energy for all, as well as to encourage the adoption of policies that contribute to achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental protection. The day is also an opportunity to exchange experiences and enhance international co-operation in energy efficiency, sustainability, carbon emissions reduction and the acceleration of the transition towards a green economy, driven by innovation and knowledge.

“Thanks to the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has established a pioneering development model that balances economic growth with the protection of the environment and natural resources. World Energy Day underlines the UAE’s firm commitment to leading global efforts towards a more sustainable future by establishing a pioneering approach based on partnership and collective responsibility, enhancing the country’s position as a role model for sustainable development and a global hub for leading dialogue on the future of energy and climate action,'' said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

‘’This day represents a call to mobilise efforts and strengthen international co-operation to accelerate the transition towards clean and renewable energy. We will continue to expand investment in advanced technologies to ensure energy security and sustainability, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050,” he added.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, “We work in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to diversify energy sources. One of the key projects to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the independent power producer model, with a production capacity of 3,860 megawatts (MW).

Clean energy constitutes about 21.5% of DEWA’s total energy production capacity. By 2030, the solar park’s total capacity will reach over 8,000MW, compared to the original plan of 5,000MW, reducing 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, up from the planned 6.5 million. On World Energy Day 2025, we renew our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for clean and renewable energy.”

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the importance of sustainability in the energy sector and the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the transition to clean energy sources. He said, “The UAE takes confident steps to achieve its clean energy targets, guided by the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 that has set a target of tripling the renewables capacity by 2030. Today, we have 6.8 GW of renewables and 5.6 GW of nuclear energy. That makes our grid one of the cleanest worldwide.”

Al Mazrouei added, “The World Energy Day is a valuable opportunity to celebrate our achievements in shifting to sustainable, clean energy. Reflecting its commitment to offering sustainable, environment-friendly solutions, the UAE has become a global leader in adopting cutting-edge clean energy technologies, having diversified its energy sources through massive investments in solar and nuclear energy.

"The UAE’s approach is based on striking the right balance between economic growth and environmental protection through diversifying energy sources and improving energy efficiency-supporting the country’s sustainability and net zero targets. Mega national ventures, such as Barakah nuclear plant and Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Complex, make the UAE a leading global model for a robust energy transition.”

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said, “Today, more than ever before, we recognise the vital and central role that energy plays in building a sustainable and balanced future. Our paramount responsibility lies in continuous innovation and smart investment in clean and renewable energy solutions, alongside improving the efficiency of energy resource utilization. All of this is aimed at protecting the environment and preserving its balance for future generations, while ensuring the provision of safe and sustainable energy that meets the needs of society and supports economic development in a sustainable manner, aligned with global environmental goals.”

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), said, “World Energy Day is an annual milestone that renews our commitment to achieving the goals of the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy by enhancing energy efficiency and ensuring its sustainability for future generations. It serves as a call to develop local and global policies that consider the international energy landscape and encourage the exchange of expertise between nations, ensuring the provision of safe and sustainable energy that supports societal well-being and balanced development. At Empower, we believe energy efficiency lies at the core of resource sustainability and environmental protection.

“Through our innovative district cooling solutions, we continue to reduce electricity consumption and minimize carbon footprint, advancing the green economy and safeguarding natural resources. We are equally committed to fostering innovation in energy management and sustainable cooling, in line with the objectives of World Energy Day. Our efforts aim to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global model in energy efficiency and sustainability.”

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), said, “World Energy Day reflects the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has placed climate action at the forefront of national development priorities and established a balanced approach that unites economic growth with resource sustainability."

He added, “At Etihad Water and Electricity, we continue to advance steadily towards achieving the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative through landmark projects such as the Distributed Solar System, which promotes the expansion of clean energy across the Northern Emirates and enables individuals and institutions to directly contribute to the national sustainability agenda. We also continue to adopt transformative technologies in the water and electricity sectors, including smart metering systems and artificial intelligence applications to enhance operational efficiency.”

He affirmed that the UAE’s unwavering commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency forms an integral part of its responsibility towards future generations and reflects a deep belief that energy security and sustainability are two essential pillars in building a resilient, knowledge-driven, and innovation-based economy.