Happiness, well-being of Emirati family national priority: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that since its establishment, the UAE has given the family a central role, considering it the fundamental building block in creating a cohesive and strong society that contributes to the nation’s progress and safeguards its achievements.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Humaid’s reception of Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, at the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid stated that achieving the happiness of Emirati families is a national priority, beginning with instilling family values from an early age to raise conscious generations who take responsibility for their communities and nation, while taking pride in their identity and adhering to noble values and morals.

He pointed out that caring for the family is a firm approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and that today, the UAE continues on this path under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan through policies that strengthen family stability and well-being.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid was briefed on the ministry’s strategy and future plans, aimed at consolidating the position of the Emirati family as a cornerstone of sustainable development, and enhancing its growth and social cohesion.

He praised the ministry’s efforts in designing and implementing initiatives that empower and uplift the Emirati family, commending its comprehensive vision that aligns with the state’s direction to build a happy and stable society capable of achieving national aspirations.

For her part, Sana Suhail expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman, praising his continued support for Emirati families and his constant commitment to enhancing their stability and well-being. She emphasised that H.H. Sheikh Humaid’s words and wise guidance serve as a strong motivation to continue working to serve families and meet their needs.

She explained that this visit comes as part of a series of meetings the ministry plans to hold across all emirates within its efforts to present the Ministry’s 2025–2027 Strategy, and to benefit from the insights and directives of the rulers.

These meetings aim to help align programmes and initiatives with the specific needs of each emirate, and strengthening joint efforts to build a cohesive society united in protecting the Emirati family and consolidating its role as a key component in the country’s comprehensive development.

She added that the ministry’s strategy embodies the wise leadership’s vision of investing in people as the nation’s true wealth and foundation for progress and prosperity. It also aims to reinforce the role of the Emirati family as an active driver of sustainable development through an integrated system of policies and quality programs that enhance family cohesion, support balance between professional and family life, and contribute to building generations capable of achieving the nation’s ambitions.