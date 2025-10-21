Sharjah Police drops more than 7,000 traffic fines

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police continues implementing a decision from the Sharjah Executive Council to help clear certain traffic fines. Specifically, if a traffic violation is over 10 years old, it can be waived.

So far, this decision has helped 284 individuals, resulting in the cancellation of over 7,000 old traffic fines. However, to take advantage of this waiver, there is a fee of AED1,000 to request the cancellation. There are some exceptions to this fee for specific cases, such as if the vehicle owner has passed away, moved out of the country for at least 10 years, or if the vehicle has been abandoned and the owner cannot be found. Those who qualify can visit local traffic and licencing service centers to apply.

Additionally, the Sharjah Police reminded everyone about ways to reduce fines. If you pay your ticket within 60 days after receiving it, you can get a 35% discount on the fine, as well as any fees for towing or impounding the vehicle. If you pay after 60 days but within a year, you can still get a 25% discount, which applies only to the fine itself.