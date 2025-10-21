Sharjah Sports Channel participates in Sportel Monaco 2025

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Sports Channel, part of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), is attending the Sportel 2025 exhibition and conference, held from 20th to 22nd October at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The event brings together a select group of leading global channels, sports networks, broadcasting and production companies, and providers of advanced technology in the sports industry.

The delegation from Sharjah Sports Channel travelling to Monaco includes Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi, Channel Director, and Abdulrahim Al Hammadi, Head of Programmes.

The channel’s participation in this global event is part of Sharjah Media Corporation’s strategy to strengthen international cooperation in sports media, stay abreast of the latest technological developments in broadcasting and programme production, and establish partnerships with leading broadcasting and technology organisations worldwide.

Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi emphasised that participating in Sportel 2025 offers a valuable opportunity to meet sports media experts, exchange experiences, and learn from leading global institutions and networks. He noted that the event continues to expand its programme each year, presenting a series of creative and innovative sessions that bring together experts and decision-makers to share insights on the latest media tools and technologies shaping the future of the global sports industry.

Al Suwaidi added, “At Sharjah Sports Channel, we prioritise participating in such international platforms because of the high professional and knowledge value they offer, which contributes to the development of our operational ecosystem.”

The new edition of Sportel also highlights the latest trends in sports investment, focusing on private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds in the technology sector. Sessions will discuss the newest live broadcasting tools that connect social media, TV networks, and OTT platforms. Other sessions will examine brand building through data analytics, sponsorship, athlete-generated content, and archival content. A panel of leading artificial intelligence solution providers will also explore the opportunities and challenges related to AI.