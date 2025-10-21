SMC signs MoU with Sharjah Ports to boost media, culture support

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- In a move to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation and elevate Sharjah’s status as a global hub for culture and media, the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

The agreement aims to promote joint coordination and streamline operations to support the emirate’s growing cultural and media sectors while simplifying logistical and customs procedures for media institutions, production companies, and organisers of major exhibitions and events.

A key aim of the MoU is to streamline customs and logistics procedures for international media delegations and participating companies during Sharjah’s significant events. The agreement guarantees the smooth entry of media equipment and filming tools through Sharjah’s official entry points, allowing for quicker and more efficient coverage of international events.

It also facilitates access to printed and media materials intended for book fairs, cultural exhibitions, and media events hosted in the emirate, further strengthening Sharjah’s capacity to attract major international festivals and exhibitions.

Both entities affirmed that the partnership demonstrates their shared dedication to fostering a supportive and empowering environment for media and creative industries, enhancing Sharjah’s status as a regional leader in culture and communication.

Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the SMC, stated that the MoU reflects the practical application of the directives from His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, which aim to support the growth of the media and cultural sectors.

‘’Our partnership with the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority is vital in supporting the emirate's media and cultural scene. Streamlining the entry of media materials and equipment is not just a logistical matter, it is an investment in the quality and integrity of responsible media content. This alliance demonstrates our dedication to encouraging creativity, innovation, and excellence in production, while also strengthening Sharjah’s global standing as a premier location for media and cultural events, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,'' he added.

From his side, Mohammed Mir Abdul Rahman Al Sarrah, Director of Ports and Customs at Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, emphasised that the agreement is a model of inspiring cooperation between government entities, demonstrating the authority’s commitment to supporting creative industries, particularly in media and culture.

This MoU aligns with the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, who prioritises culture at the heart of Sharjah’s sustainable development strategy and human capital growth. We are dedicated to upholding the highest efficiency and service quality standards in customs and logistics operations, ensuring the seamless entry of media equipment and printed materials. This effort enhances Sharjah’s status as a regional and international hub for conferences, exhibitions, and cultural exchange.

The MoU signifies a new chapter in institutional cooperation between the two entities, ensuring ongoing support and continuous procedural development to benefit all stakeholders within Sharjah’s media and cultural sectors.