Ahmed bin Saeed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend Al Ameen Forum 2025

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the ‘Al Ameen Forum 2025’.

Held in conjunction with the ‘Year of Community’, the forum’s events and activities were underpinned by the theme ‘The Security of the Community’, reaffirming its position as a leading intellectual platform addressing the concept of community security in the UAE within a futuristic framework.

In her keynote address at the forum, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed presented a profound perspective on the role of culture as the first line of defence for communities.

She explained that a culturally attuned society is inherently secure, capable of discernment amidst the flood of digital content.

She emphasised that the mission at hand today is to elevate culture from its traditional framework to become a living tool that shapes human consciousness and sentiment. A society that celebrates its creativity and identity and contributes to producing meaningful content possesses the strongest tools for intellectual and community protection.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed also toured an exhibition held on the sidelines of the forum, where she was briefed on a range of initiatives and practical services that translate the concept of community security into a tangible experience. The exhibition featured active participation from a host of leading entities.

Organised by the ‘Al Ameen Service’, the Al Ameen Forum embodies this national vision by translating the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ into an intellectual and practical dialogue, reiterating that the strength and cohesion of society are the cornerstones of the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable security system.

During the event, and in a practical move embodying the future directions of community security, the ‘AI Screen – Al Ameen’ service, powered by artificial intelligence and affiliated with the ‘Al Ameen Service,’ was launched.

The newly launched service is an interactive digital interface designed to strengthen communication bridges between the Al Ameen Service and the community. This innovative service, which will be available in public spaces, aims to transform these areas into proactive community safety hubs by facilitating incident reporting and then creatively disseminating security awareness among all segments of society, representing a qualitative leap in the concept of community partnership.

The service relies on a set of advanced technologies that make it unique. When a person approaches the screen, an animated graphic ‘avatar’ appears to initiate a natural interactive dialogue. The screen enables users to report incidents or suspicious activities with complete confidentiality, with the additional option for direct virtual communication with a service employee when needed.

To ensure a deeper understanding of the situation, the system is equipped with AI technology capable of analysing emotions, facial expressions, and body language, helping to adapt the conversation style and enrich the report with accurate information. The system also supports multiple languages with simultaneous voice translation to ensure accessibility for everyone.

Showcasing the ‘Year of Community’ by focusing on the values of cohesion, cooperation, and shared responsibility in ensuring security, the forum was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Lieutenant General Awadh Hadher Jumaa Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai’s State Security Department; Major General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director-General of Dubai’s State Security Department; Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Omar Bushahab, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, and other senior officials.

The forum featured a series of insightful keynote speeches and panel discussions exploring the various dimensions of community security, with top officials and decision-makers sharing their visions on building a safe and stable society. Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai's State Security Department, stressed that the forum embodies the leadership's vision to develop the concept of security with a futuristic outlook.

He said, “Community security is our established philosophy; true security begins with individual awareness and grows with community solidarity. This forum is an advanced step towards activating the role of every individual and institution to be true partners in a comprehensive security system capable of adapting to the era's changes and protecting our national achievements.”

The forum featured extensive discussions and dialogues right through to its conclusion. During a session on media and influencers, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed said, “The ethical responsibility of influencers and media platforms is an integral part of community security, as a single word can build or destroy awareness.”

Touching on the community development aspect, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, noted that family cohesion and strong social relations in neighbourhoods are the true safety valves. “We invest in people to build a strong society that protects itself,” she said,

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita addressed the urban dimension of community security, asserting that the planning of cities must focus on building the modern ‘Freej’ (neighbourhood) that enhances human connection and belonging, as “the structure of place shapes the identity and security of the community.”

Omar Bushahab discussed the demographic dimension, stressing that Dubai’s diversity is a source of strength. “Our mission is to transform this diversity into solid social cohesion, as it is the foundation of our stability, security, and prosperity,” he said.

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children showcased its services in family protection, while the ‘Furjan Dubai’ initiative highlighted its role in strengthening social bonds among neighbourhood residents during the exhibition. The ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign, launched by the Dubai Health Authority, evinced strong interest in promoting national solidarity values. The Community Development Authority in Dubai and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority also presented their programmes aimed at deepening cultural identity, social harmony, and national security.

The participation of the Digital Dubai Authority underscored the integration of roles in protecting the community, showcasing its efforts in establishing digital safety standards and highlighting its pivotal role in building a robust digital fortress protecting the digital identity of community members.

The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) also participated in the forum, highlighting initiatives to preserve heritage and promote community safety. The Agency’s efforts include awareness and training programmes that foster discipline and responsibility among youth, in addition to empowering women. During the event, a video was presented highlighting SIRA’s initiatives.

The forum concluded that ‘The Security of the Community’ is no longer confined to its traditional role but has evolved into an integrated system based on society's intellectual and cultural immunity, the cohesion of its social fabric, and its ability to face digital age challenges with awareness and shared responsibility.

The forum wrapped up its engagements with attendees affirming that ‘Community Security’ represents a continuous journey of joint action, requiring concerted efforts to translate the forum's recommendations into effective initiatives that enhance the resilience of the Emirati society and maintain Dubai's status as one of the world's safest and most stable cities.