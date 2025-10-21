UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Brazil

BRASÍLIA, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharif Essa Al Suwaidi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil. During the meeting, the two sides explored ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Al Suwaidi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Lula, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Brazil.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Federative Republic of Brazil, and affirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral ties across various fields.