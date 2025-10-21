UAE to host Red Bull Half Court Final for first time ever on 29th November

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- For the first time ever, the UAE will be hosting the Red Bull Half Court 2025 finals, the world’s most exciting 3-0n-3 basketball tournament, which will take place in Dubai on 29th November.

It is organised in collaboration with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Sports Council and Creators HQ and Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.

Day 1 kicks off at the outdoor area near the Museum of the Future, and Day 2 takes place at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza.

This was announced during a press conference, hosted by Creators HQ, and organised by Red Bull in collaboration with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council.

In attendance were Aida Al Busaidy, Associate Vice President of Consumer Advocacy, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Eisa Sharif Al Marzooqi, Director of Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council; Dr. Mohammad AlGhfeli, Managing Director of Creators HQ; and Dusan Bulut, Red Bull Serbian professional basketball player who is a former world No. 1 ranked in men's individual 3x3 rankings by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Speakers outlined details of the global Red Bull Half Court 2025 tournament, highlighting standout creative partnerships and its worldwide impact. The tournament follows FIBA 3x3 rules, with every team consisting of 3 starters and 1 substitute. Game time is 10 minutes or ends when a team reaches 21 points.

The tournament progressed through a series of qualifiers held across the globe, ensuring that top players of this dynamic sport made it to the main stage.

Hosted in Dubai, the final will feature exceptional competition, uniting champions from four continents. This year’s final brings together champions from 20 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams, representing countries as far as Japan, the USA, Nigeria, Lebanon, the Maldives, South Africa, and Türkiye, alongside the UAE team as the host nation.

The tournament’s custom-designed trophy reflects Dubai’s ethos of blending tradition and innovation, merging contemporary art elements with Emirati heritage touches to become a symbol that transcends borders and highlights Dubai’s status as a global inspiration for creativity.

The tournament celebrates basketball’s universal appeal and pushes the boundaries of urban sports toward new horizons of creativity.

Aida Al Busaidy said, “Hosting the Red Bull Half Court World Final is an exciting opportunity to bring together players and fans from around the world, including those within our resident population, in a city that celebrates creativity and connection. Dubai offers a dynamic stage where action meets innovation, and through our continued collaboration with Red Bull, a long-term partnership that has been instrumental in driving our shared vision for sports and community engagement, we aim to create memorable experiences that unite people through their passion for the game.

"It is also particularly significant that this event will take place during the Dubai Fitness Challenge, our month-long celebration of fitness and wellness, further underlining our commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among residents and visitors alike.”

Eisa Sharif Al Marzooqi said, “We are delighted to host this global event in Dubai, a city that embodies innovation and connectivity. The Red Bull Half Court World Final reflects our vision of positioning Dubai as a global hub for sports, culture, and connection.”

He added, “This world-class tournament is a sporting and cultural festival that enriches our evolving sports landscape and reinforces sport as a way of life. Hosting it in Dubai is testament to our strategy to attract distinguished global events that align with the city’s ambitious spirit.”

Building on the legacy of Red Bull King of the Rock (2010–2015) and Red Bull Reign (2014–2019), Red Bull Half Court has become the premier platform for 3-on-3 basketball since its global launch in 2021.

Previous finals in Rome, Cairo, Belgrade and New York City have attracted over 15,000 players worldwide.