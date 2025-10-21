Ministry of Economy introduces trademark service fees

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has announced the Cabinet’s decision on the fees for trademark services provided by the Ministry during a media briefing at its Dubai headquarters.

The briefing was attended by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; and Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Intellectual Property (IP) Sector at the Ministry.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, has made significant strides in developing a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework for intellectual property.

He noted that trademarks have received special attention as a key pillar of this ecosystem, supported by the establishment of a competitive legislative infrastructure that enables them to grow and flourish. This is particularly evident in the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 concerning Trademarks and its executive regulations, which marked a major step forward in establishing an advanced and secure business environment that supports and develops trademarks in the country in line with international best practices.

Bin Touq added, “The Cabinet’s decision on the fees for trademark services provided by the Ministry represents an important step in enhancing the UAE’s attractiveness to international investors, attracting global companies, and supporting SME owners and People of Determination. It aims to help them grow, improve the quality of services offered to customers, and expedite procedures, thereby facilitating the registration and follow-up of trademarks. This decision is also part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to develop and strengthen the intellectual property sector in line with highest global standards.”

He pointed out that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism registered 19,957 national and international trademarks during the first half of this year, representing a 129% growth compared to 8,711 trademarks registered in the first half of 2024, reflecting the notable growth in trademark registrations within UAE markets.

Al Saleh said, “The Ministry has consistently launched numerous national initiatives for intellectual property and trademarks, in close cooperation with government and private entities at both the local and international levels. This reflects its vision of the vital role of this sector in enhancing the growth and competitiveness of the national economy and accelerating the transition to a knowledge- and innovation-based economic model.”

He added, “Among the most prominent of these initiatives is the establishment of the Geographical Indications (GI) system for national products, the first federal initiative of its kind designed to protect local products with unique features and characteristics originating from specific geographical regions in the UAE. The UAE also became a party to the Madrid Protocol in 2021, enabling SME owners to register their trademarks locally and expand internationally.

Additionally, the Ministry launched the ‘One Day TM Initiative,’ which accelerates trademark registration processes and facilitates the digital transformation of services. Other notable initiatives include the launch of the ‘Beyond 71’ forum to empower local trademarks through innovation, and the adoption of AI technologies in the Ministry’s intellectual property services, including trademarks.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Muaini affirmed that the decision to amend the fees for trademark services represents a pivotal step in enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of these services, enabling faster processing and boosting the competitiveness of the business environment in the country. It also contributes to improving government performance in delivering world-class services, in line with the pillars of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims for the UAE to become the most pioneering and outstanding destination by the next decade.

The decision contributes to strengthening the UAE’s environment of innovation and creativity while protecting the rights of both national and international trademark owners. It also introduces a new pathway for reviewing trademark registration applications at the initial submission stage, allowing trademarks to be examined within just one day.

The decision provides members of the National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with a 50 per cent partial exemption on trademark service fees. It coincides with the launch of the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ and supports the achievement of its objective to enhance the country's competitiveness as an incubator for SMEs at regional and global levels.

It also grants People of Determination a full exemption, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to empowering SME owners and People of Determination in establishing new trademarks and facilitating their access to a more flexible and efficient business environment. Under the decision, fees are collected for a single category if the application includes only one category, and separately for each category in the case of multiple categories, even if submitted within a single application.

The decision sets the fees for 28 trademark services offered by the Ministry, including amendments to some service fees, integration, and the introduction of new services. Notable changes include the fee for filing an infringement complaint is set at AED2,250, and the fee for a grievance by the party against whom the objection was dismissed is AED7,500.

The decision approves seven new trademark services: registration of a geographical indication at AED6,500; one-day trademark examination at AED2,250; grievance against trademark cancellation at AED5,000; conversion of a national trademark to international at AED400; trademark agent registration renewal (branch of a foreign company) at AED7,500; grievance against trademark registration refusal at AED5,000; and examination and study of claims at AED2,250.

The decision also includes the consolidation of fees for four services related to trademark renewal, as follows: renewal of trademark protection period during the final year of protection at AED5,750; renewal within six months after the protection period ends at AED6,500; renewal of monitoring and inspection mark during the final year of protection at AED8,250; and renewal of monitoring and inspection mark within six months after the protection period ends at AED9,750.

In light of this decision, the Ministry continues its efforts to support the growth and prosperity of the UAE’s intellectual property sector, with the total number of registered national and international trademarks reaching 402,311 by the end of September 2025.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to providing greater opportunities for trademark owners, fostering an environment of innovation and creativity, and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in intellectual property activities both regionally and globally. These efforts contribute to the growth of the national economy and promote sustainability and diversification across economic sectors, in line with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to establish the country as a global hub for the new economy by the next decade.