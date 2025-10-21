Abu Dhabi launches ‘Hub71+ Life Sciences’ to accelerate innovation in biotech, medTech, digital health

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has launched Hub71+ Life Sciences, a new specialist ecosystem to accelerate the development and commercialisation of health innovation across BioTech, MedTech, and digital health. The ecosystem positions Abu Dhabi as a global launchpad for life sciences founders, offering direct access to a network of regulators, hospitals, investors and industry partners.

Announced at Hub71’s annual Impact Event, Hub71+ Life Sciences offers founders direct access to the UAE capital’s progressive medical innovation sector. From early clinical validation to market access, founders will tap into Abu Dhabi’s integrated health cluster to accelerate the translation of science into patient outcomes and scalable ventures.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, “Since 2019, Hub71 has supported hundreds of startups that have helped shape Abu Dhabi’s innovation landscape. With Hub71+ Life Sciences, we are channeling that experience into a dedicated environment where founders, researchers, market players, and investors can collaborate to advance healthcare innovation. The initiative targets startups developing breakthrough solutions in HealthTech, BioTech, and life sciences, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role in driving global healthcare innovation.”

The specialist ecosystem launches in strategic alignment with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), and the HELM cluster (Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine), all of which are committed to creating a high-functioning life sciences economy anchored in Abu Dhabi. It comes as the MENA healthcare services market is projected to reach $412 billion by 2032[1], reflecting sustained investment in health innovation across the region.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), and the HELM cluster by ADIO join as Founding Partners, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s focus on precision medicine, advanced biomanufacturing and data-driven care, while the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Ultrahuman reinforce the platform as an Anchor Partner. A total of 12 partners will collaborate with startups to explore investment opportunities and accelerate the introduction of transformative innovations to market.

The Hub71+ Life Sciences ecosystem enables regulators, corporates, investors and startups to collaborate on accelerating healthcare innovation in Abu Dhabi. By facilitating regulatory support, funding opportunities, and access to clinical trials and proof-of-concepts, the ecosystem creates shared value, strengthening partnerships, advancing research, and driving the growth of a competitive life sciences sector.

Hub71’s broader community now includes almost 300 startups that have collectively raised AED 9 billion and generated AED 5 billion in revenue, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s rise as one of MENA fastest growing emerging startup markets. Hub71+ Life Sciences joins a series of specialist ecosystems, including Hub71+ Digital Assets, Hub71+ ClimateTech, and Hub71+ AI, each focused on unlocking innovation in priority sectors.