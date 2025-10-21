11th session of Abu Dhabi International Dates Exhibition 2025 launched

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Dates Exhibition officially launched on Tuesday, 21st of October 2025.

The exhibition features 90 booths, from 18 countries, representing date producers, manufacturers, and exporters from around the world, reflecting the national vision that positions agricultural innovation as a driver of food security and sustainability

Organised by Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, in collaboration with ADNEC Group, where the exhibition coincides with World Food Week, and the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition. This strengthens the integration of the agricultural value chain from farm to consumer, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional platform for knowledge exchange, partnership formation, and standardisation of this industry.

The Dates Exhibition serves as a global platform bringing together leading companies and professionals in the field of date palm cultivation, production, and trade. It aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for supporting agricultural innovation, and sustainability in date-based food industries,‘’ emphasised Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary General, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court.

He highlighted the fact that the exhibition reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting date palm cultivation and promoting international cooperation to develop the date sector by showcasing the latest innovations and technologies that enhance the sustainability of this vital sector.

Dr. Zaid then added that the Abu Dhabi International Dates Exhibition is considered the most prominent of its kind in the field of date palm cultivation and production, as it also represents the largest distinguished international platform that provides exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their products, exchange expertise, and strengthen their presence in the global market. The 11th session of the exhibition is considered the largest compared to previous sessions, as the national, Arab, and international participation in the exhibition marked a milestone for this edition.

Dr. Zaid pointed out that this success comes under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the close follow up of Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and the close supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies foundation.

Dr. Zaid then added that since its establishment, the Award has contributed to fulfilling the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and has achieved a qualitative leap in the development of the date sector at the national, regional, and international levels, through a series of international date festivals, which reached 63 festivals, in 9 countries.

He also expressed his appreciation for the high level achieved by the Abu Dhabi International Dates Exhibition over ten years, as it has served as an incubator for Arab and international date producers, manufacturers, and exporters, significantly contributing to the quality of displayed products, enhancing the reputation of dates, and increasing demand for them in international markets.

