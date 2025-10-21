First Russia-Emirates Business Forum to bring together economic leaders from both countries

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Russian - Emirati Business Council (REBC), with the support of Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry, the Roscongress Foundation and the Marathon Investment Group, will hold its first Russia - Emirates Business Forum in Dubai on December 10, 2025.

This event is to be a central part of the business agenda of Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is planned to be held annually.

Representatives of leading Russian and UAE companies, investment funds, tech startups and logistics operators are to participate in the forum. Key industries include chemicals and petrochemicals, the agro-industrial complex, consumer goods manufacturing, retail, HoReCa, IT and high-tech manufacturing.

The forum is to be held as part of the 12th meeting of the Russia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, which is also to take place on December 10 in Dubai. The intergovernmental commission's key objectives include strengthening strategic partnerships, increasing mutual investments and developing technological cooperation. The commission's co-chairs – UAE Economy and Tourism Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov – are expected to participate in the forum.

The forum will open with a plenary session, "A Future in Balance: Opportunities for Both Countries." Speakers will discuss the current state and prospects of economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the REBC's strategy and work plan. During topical sessions, participants will examine investment cooperation mechanisms, the launch of the first Russia-UAE Industrial Innovation Track, and new areas and tools for increasing trade turnover between Russia and the Middle East and North Africa.

The forum's program reflects key areas of cooperation between Russia and the UAE, from investment and technology to trade and logistics. The "Investment Opportunities" session will focus on projects and mechanisms for creating a Russia-UAE investment platform. The "Russia-UAE Industrial Innovation Track" will mark the official launch of an acceleration program for Russian technology companies and startups in the UAE and provide a platform for discussing prospects for technology exchange. The business program will conclude with the "Export Corridors and Logistics Hubs" session, dedicated to developing trade routes, diversifying trade flows and creating sustainable multimodal solutions between the two countries and with partners in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Alexander Vinokurov, Chairman of the Russian - Emirati Business Council, noted: "Business cooperation between Russia and the UAE is reaching a qualitatively new level. We are seeing a significant increase in business interest from both countries in joint projects, from technological cooperation to the creation of industrial clusters.

This process requires a systemic infrastructure – not just a discussion platform, but an operational institution with practical tools. The business forum on December 10 is an important area of work for the REBC, complementing the key projects planned for implementation. Our goal is to transform the potential for cooperation into concrete deals, contracts and joint ventures."

Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, said: "Cooperation between Russia and the UAE is developing at a steady pace: trade is booming, and investment projects in industry and transport infrastructure are opening up new business opportunities for both countries. The first-ever Russia-Emirates Business Forum will be an important step in strengthening our economic partnership and will open a new vector of interaction aimed at expanding mutual opportunities and building a long-term platform for cooperation."

More than 200 delegates are expected to participate in the Russia-Emirates Business Forum. Registration for the forum opened on October 20, 2025. More detailed information about the event, its program and participation terms is available on the Roscongress website: https://roscongress.org/events/rossiysko-emiratskiy-biznes-forum/about/

