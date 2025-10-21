Kalimat Foundation brings hope, inspires journey of healing through books

LONDON,21st October, 2025 (WAM) – – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation, toured the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children to learn more about its pioneering efforts in developing advanced treatments for rare paediatric conditions.

To mark the visit, the Kalimat Foundation donated a portable children’s library to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) as part of its ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative. The library, featuring 100 Arabic and English books, aims to inspire curiosity and creativity for young patients receiving treatment at the hospital, and give them the chance to escape from their reality into a world of imagination and dreams, filled with warmth and joy.

“We believe stories have the power to heal and connect. Through the Pledge a Library initiative, Kalimat Foundation seeks to give children hope when they need it the most. In a place focused on healing the body, stories help heal the heart and mind. We hope these books offer a moment of calm and joy during a difficult time,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi.

The Kalimat Foundation delegation was welcomed by Dr. Matthew Shaw, Chief Executive of Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Professor Claire Booth, Professor in Gene Therapy and Paediatric Immunology and Consultant Paediatric Immunologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

Mr Matthew Shaw, Chief Executive of Great Ormond Street Hospital, said: “We are deeply grateful to the Kalimat Foundation for this generous gesture. Reading sparks imagination and creativity and providing holistic care- including supporting education and play - is so important to us at GOSH. We want to ensure that children and young people who are in hospital, away from home, don’t miss out on these essential parts of growing up. The partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving the experience of children and families from the Middle East and around the world who come to GOSH for life-changing care.”

The visit concluded with the delegation meeting young patients and families receiving care at the International and Private Care Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, sharing gifts and messages of encouragement.

The Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children is a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. It is the world’s first purpose-built centre dedicated to paediatric research into rare diseases. Since its opening in 2019, the Centre has become a global leader in translational research, hosting over 500 clinicians and scientists working to develop new treatments and cures for rare childhood diseases.

