Dubai Active, Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active Industry take over Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) – All roads lead to Expo City Dubai this weekend, as Dubai Active, Dubai Muscle Show, and Dubai Active Industry returns for its ninth and biggest edition yet, running from 24th to 26th October 2025 for the Middle East’s largest celebration of health, strength, and wellbeing.

Organised by IEG Middle East in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the three co-located events will welcome over 40,000 visitors, 2,000 athletes, and 400 leading global brands for an unmissable three days of workouts, competitions, networking, learning, and all-round fun.

Once again held in partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), Dubai Active 2025 will feature an extraordinary lineup of international fitness icons, including Kayla Itsines, Leana Deeb, James Smith, Bradley Simmonds, and Diren Kartal, who will lead live workouts, motivational talks and meet-and-greets across the weekend.

Visitors can experience high-energy sessions at the Active Arena and the Going All In Fitness Stage, gain expert insight from thought leaders at the Dubai Active Talks, or unwind with restorative sessions at the Yoga & Pilates Studio. The HYROX 365 Challenge powered by GymNation makes a comeback to test endurance and strength, while the Future Champions Combat Arena, in collaboration with Team Nogueira will spotlight emerging combat sports talent.

Spanning over 35,000 sqm of exhibition space, attendees can explore hundreds of fitness, nutrition, and wellness brands offering exclusive giveaways and special offers.

Running alongside Dubai Active, Dubai Active Industry 2025 will unite global leaders, innovators, and operators to explore the business of wellness and the industry’s next phase of growth.

The CEO Forum will explore how public–private collaboration, foresight, and innovation are reshaping the global wellness economy.

With 750+ buyer meetings, 400 brands, and complimentary trade registration, Dubai Active Industry stands as the region’s definitive business-of-wellness hub.

The Dubai Muscle Show 2025, for the ninth year, brings together the world’s greatest bodybuilding champions for the ultimate display of strength and endurance.

With hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest in fitness, apparel, nutrition, and recovery technology, Dubai Muscle Show 2025 promises a thrilling and interactive experience for professionals and fans alike.













