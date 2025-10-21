Sharjah Arabic Academy hosts Chinese Taiwan’s National Chengchi University delegation

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah received a high-level academic delegation from Chinese Taiwan’s National Chengchi University during an official visit aimed at strengthening academic and cultural cooperation between the two institutions.

The visit also focused on exchanging expertise in linguistic research and teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

The delegation was welcomed by Dr. Amhamed Safi Al-Mustghanemi, Secretary- General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, along with several members of the academy. They guided the guests on a tour of the academy’s facilities, including its library, and introduced them to the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language and the ongoing research projects.

In his welcoming speech, Dr Al-Mustghanemi highlighted that, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the academy plays a pioneering role in serving the Arabic language and enhancing its academic and cultural presence worldwide.

He also stressed the academy’s commitment to expanding international cooperation, noting that the visit marks an important step towards building knowledge bridges between the Arab world and East Asia through language, culture and education.

Professor Eric Shen, head of the Taiwanese delegation and representative of the Taiwan Trade Office in the United Arab Emirates, expressed his deep appreciation for the academy’s efforts. He praised the intellectual richness of its linguistic projects and voiced Chengchi University’s readiness to establish educational and research partnerships with the academy, including student and researcher exchanges, Arabic language training programmes for non-native speakers, and collaboration in modern linguistic technologies.

Dr. Yunus Cheng, head of the Department of Language at Chengchi University, also expressed his admiration for the high academic standards the academy provides to non-Arabic-speaking students learning Arabic.

The delegation reviewed the academy’s key initiatives in advancing the Arabic language, particularly the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, which is regarded as one of the most significant and comprehensive projects ever undertaken in the history of Arabic linguistics.

The visit concluded with a discussion session on ways to strengthen future cooperation, followed by an exchange of shields and commemorative gifts, and a group photo session.