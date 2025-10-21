PCFC, Shory partner to launch first fully digital marine insurance

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Shory, a First.tech company and the UAE’s leading digital insurance platform, has partnered with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to launch the first fully digital marine insurance service integrated directly into the Smart Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) app.

This collaboration enables vessel owners in Dubai to seamlessly compare and purchase marine insurance policies entirely online. It removes the need for physical visits to marinas, insurance branches or manual paperwork.

The integration allows users to complete the entire insurance process from quote to instant policy issuance in just a few clicks.

The Smart DMA app, the official platform for vessel registration and licensing in Dubai, now offers users the ability to access third party and comprehensive marine insurance for all types of vessels at any time and from anywhere. This integration is the first of its kind in Dubai’s maritime landscape and aligns with the Emirate’s broader Smart City strategy.

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO, Shory UAE, said, “This partnership marks a major milestone in Shory’s mission to simplify and digitise insurance across every touchpoint. By embedding our technology directly within the Smart DMA platform, we are enabling marine customers to purchase and issue policies instantly without paperwork, queues or delays. This collaboration reflects our shared vision with Dubai’s government to deliver smarter, faster and more connected services that make everyday life easier for people and businesses alike.”