RTA organises Pink October events to promote health awareness

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised a series of awareness activities to mark Pink October, the global breast cancer awareness month.

The initiative forms part of RTA’s efforts to promote health awareness and encourage positive lifestyle habits among female employees, while emphasising the importance of early screening and prevention.

Meera Al Shaikh, Chairperson of RTA’s Women’s Committee, explained that throughout October, the Committee rolled out a comprehensive programme of workshops and awareness sessions led by experts from leading medical and nutritional institutions, focusing on the psychological, physical, and nutritional wellbeing of women in the workplace.

Al Shaikh added, “The events witnessed strong participation and engagement from female employees. The programme featured a Jesmonite arts and crafts workshop designed to relieve stress and promote relaxation, along with an awareness session delivered by Dr. Sama Zibdeh, Consultant Breast Surgeon at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, who discussed the latest methods of prevention and treatment. Union Coop also presented commemorative gifts to participants, complemented by a photo session held in front of the Women’s Committee headquarters.”

“An awareness workshop on healthy nutrition was held, delivered by a certified nutrition specialist who highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle. The programme also included an interactive activity titled ‘Make Your Own Salad.’ In addition, Maison Elite Clinic and Call Doctor Group contributed by offering educational sessions focused on general and aesthetic health,” Al Shaikh said.

The events also featured a yoga and breathing session that helped participants improve mental clarity, revitalise the body, and reduce stress and anxiety levels. In collaboration with Prime Hospital, free medical check-ups were provided, including health consultations for female employees.