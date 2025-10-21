UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU meeting in Geneva

GENEVA, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, Vice Chair of the UAE Parliamentary Division in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), took part in the meeting of the Committee on Middle East Questions, held as part of the 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In the UAE Parliamentary Division’s intervention during discussions on the topic of the developments in the Middle East, Falaknaz said that the region is going through a sensitive phase marked by complex political, security, social and humanitarian challenges.

She underscored the need to embrace wisdom, dialogue and bridge-building to address regional and global crises, noting that achieving inclusive and equitable sustainable development is key to ensuring stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

She also highlighted the UAE’s pioneering humanitarian role in supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza under the directives of the UAE’s leadership through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which has been implemented by land, sea and air at a cost exceeding US$1.8 billion over two years of continuous effort.

Falaknaz noted that the UAE’s assistance included providing food, clothing and medical supplies, evacuating the injured for treatment in the UAE, offering psychological support and rehabilitation, expanding hospitals and restoring health centres in Gaza, in addition to supplying drinking water through desalination plants, repairing wells, running vaccination campaigns for children, supporting education through the distribution of school bags, and operating bakeries to meet daily needs.

The committee meeting also reviewed a report outlining its role within the IPU framework in monitoring Middle East issues and supporting peace efforts, as well as discussions on proposed amendments to the committee’s structure and rules of procedure.