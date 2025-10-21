Abdulla Al Hamed highlights influencers’ role in shaping social awareness at Al Ameen Forum

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, emphasised the vital role of content creators in shaping collective awareness that reflects the UAE’s authentic values and identity, strengthens the nation’s reputation, and enhances its positive image globally.

During a session on media in the age of social influencers at the Al Ameen Forum, Al Hamed underscored the importance of harnessing the potential of social influencers to build a national narrative that reflects the UAE’s stature and showcases its human and developmental model that combines tradition and modernity.

He said this vision makes “culture in the age of influencers” a tool for creating awareness, rather than a medium for consuming content superficially.

Al Hamed began his remarks by expressing appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, for his patronage of the forum, noting that it has become a leading platform for fostering awareness and social responsibility, and strengthening partnerships between individuals and institutions to safeguard national unity and achievements.

He said the forum embodies the vision of the UAE’s leadership to build an aware society that recognises modern security as encompassing not only physical safety but also intellectual, cultural and social security, amid rapid digital transformations regionally and globally.

He stressed that one of the defining features of the present era is the transition of culture and knowledge from the sphere of elites and institutions to an open public domain. This shift, he noted, has positioned social influencers as new opinion leaders with significant power to shape generational awareness and guide patterns of thought and behaviour.

Al Hamed said that while this transformation offers great opportunities for communication and knowledge dissemination, it also imposes greater responsibility to safeguard community values and preserve cultural identity. He added that influence has become a double-edged sword — a means of enlightenment when used responsibly, yet one that can mislead when divorced from ethics and credibility.

He pointed out that influencers are no longer mere content creators but active partners in development and social security, possessing a unique capacity to promote national values and enhance awareness of health, environmental and social issues. He stressed the responsibility to empower and equip them to serve as ambassadors of the UAE’s humanitarian message, fostering belonging and loyalty while transforming digital platforms into spaces for building awareness, hope and collective consciousness that serve society and the nation.

Al Hamed cautioned that fast-paced and entertainment-driven content can pose cultural challenges when it dominates content production without substance or educational value. Such trends, he said, can affect reading habits, critical thinking skills and cultural taste, turning profound issues into mere amusement. Hence, he underlined the importance of cultivating digital awareness that balances speed with quality, reinforces social values, and safeguards cultural and social cohesion.

He noted that building sustainable awareness requires an integrated framework connecting culture, media and society, highlighting the importance of consistency in messaging and effective integration between traditional media and social influencers to expand influence and build public trust.

Concluding the session, Al Hamed affirmed that media must not be held captive by algorithms, but guided by values that serve as a moral compass. He said that a true influencer is one who leaves a positive impact beyond follower counts — a partner in development, not merely a producer of entertainment content.

He concluded by stressing that protecting society begins with awareness, with media and culture serving as its first line of defence, and that the power of content creation should be channelled as a positive force to strengthen social cohesion and build trust.