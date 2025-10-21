Moro Hub presents Green Certificate to Dubai Customs

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has awarded Dubai Customs with a Green Certificate in recognition of its adoption of Moro Hub’s Green Cloud services to support its IT operations.

The award was officially presented by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, to Ateeq AlMheiri, Executive Director of Custom Development Division in Dubai Customs.

“We are pleased to award Dubai Customs a Green Certificate for their proactive steps in embracing our Green Cloud solutions. Their commitment demonstrates how government entities can lead the way in driving sustainability while ensuring operational excellence. This milestone sets a strong example for the region and reflects Dubai’s leadership in building a resilient, low-carbon digital economy,” said Marwan Bin Haidar.

Dubai Customs has migrated a significant part of its IT workloads to Moro Hub’s Green Cloud. By utilizing Moro Hub’s Green Cloud, Dubai Customs is modernizing its IT infrastructure with secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions and also substantially reducing its carbon footprint.

“Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and by shifting our IT workloads to Moro Hub’s Green Cloud, we are aligning with Dubai’s sustainability agenda while enhancing the efficiency and security of our digital operations. We are honoured to receive this Green Certificate, which reaffirms our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility,” said Ateeq AlMheiri, Executive Director of Custom Development Division in Dubai Customs

The Green Certificate is part of Moro Hub’s sustainability recognition program, which highlights organizations that integrate eco-friendly digital infrastructure into their business operations. This initiative encourages enterprises and government entities to adopt sustainable technologies that promote efficiency while contributing to the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.