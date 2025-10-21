Day one of Global Food Week concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) – The first day of Global Food Week 2025 concluded today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with the launch of a series of innovative initiatives and advanced panel sessions, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s leadership in shaping the global food future and unifying international efforts to address food security challenges.

The week, which runs until 23rd October, features four main events — Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, Global Food Talks, and the AgriTech and Farmers Forum.

The Global Food Talks hosted a series of sessions gathering experts, decision-makers, and innovators to discuss opportunities and challenges in developing a more sustainable and resilient food system. The session titled “Farming on the Frontlines” focused on the shift towards climate-smart agriculture, while “From Global to Local” discussed the role of multinational companies in strengthening local policies. The Alternative National Service Programme of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) reviewed proactive planning for food crises.

The session “Power Struggles in Agri-Investment” explored the balance between venture capital and sovereign wealth funds, while “International Cooperation in Animal Health” showcased successful collaboration models between reference centres and laboratories. Another session, “Artificial Intelligence and Supply-Demand Shocks”, addressed the role of predictive modelling in supporting decision-making across the food value chain. The discussions concluded with a “Fireside Chat” highlighting sustainable food packaging.

The AgriTech Forum sessions focused on agricultural innovation and digital transformation in the food value chain. Presentations included the “NutriMark” platform, the creation of a digital food corridor linking Africa and the GCC, and initiatives to retrain traditional farmers for integration into the digital economy. Other discussions covered water challenges in date palm cultivation, and the use of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance in animal production.

The 4th Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition reaffirmed its role as a global platform bringing together leading companies and brands across three main zones — government and leading companies, local enterprises and UAE market leaders, and international pavilions and startups.

Meanwhile, the 11th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, organised in collaboration with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, brought together over 20 participating countries and nearly 90 exhibitors, alongside a Hosted Buyers Programme aimed at building effective business relationships.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) launched the Protein Alternatives Initiative through its Food and Water Security Cluster, with the participation of local and international experts and exhibitors. The initiative included the signing of three memoranda of understanding to establish protein fermentation centres in Abu Dhabi, supporting sustainable food production and food security.

On the sidelines, the National Coffee Tasting Championship, organised by the Specialty Coffee Association, kicked off with the participation of 48 competitors from across the UAE. The Global Gourmet Exhibition also featured live and interactive cooking shows from international cuisines, including Mexico and Japan, offering exclusive tasting experiences for visitors.