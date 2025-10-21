Najah Abu Dhabi 2025 wraps up activities

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 19th edition of Najah Abu Dhabi 2025 concluded today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event was organised by Informa Connect Middle East with the support of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and ran from 19th to 21st October.

Over three days, the exhibition hosted more than 150 universities from over 20 countries, including the UAE, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Germany, China and Malaysia, among others. It attracted thousands of students, parents, teachers and career counsellors from across the UAE.

The event highlighted global higher education opportunities and future-oriented study paths aligned with the UAE’s national priorities in innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and sustainability. It also featured a series of workshops and expert-led discussion sessions addressing academic trends, scholarships, overseas study options and career readiness.

Among the key attractions was the China Pavilion, which showcased over 30 educational institutions from Shanghai, reflecting the growing academic ties between the UAE and Asia.

Najah Abu Dhabi forms part of a regional series that includes Najah Dubai 2025 and Najah Doha, scheduled to take place from 15th to 17th November.